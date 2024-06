HON MUMBI PHIRI IS NEW UKA DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL

28/06/24

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Assembly of Presidents, AoP has appointed and approved Honourable Mumbi Phiri as the new UKA Deputy Secretary General.

Given the vast political and governance experience of Honourable Phiri, the UKA Leadership calls on the membership to support the new Deputy CEO of the alliance.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA