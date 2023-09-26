Hon. Munir Zulu And Hon. Mulenga Fube Pays Heavily Over Fugitive Kaizar Zulu’s Behavior

Hon. MUNIR ZULU AND HON. MULENGA FUBE PAYS HEAVILY OVER FUGITIVE KAIZAR’S BEHAVIOR

The Kafue Court ambushed Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his colleagues Mulenga Fube by asking them to pay K50,000 each as surities, for the disappearance of Kaizer Zulu whom they signed for in the assault case.

The court suddenly decided to ask Zulu and Fube to pay the money immediately without asking them whether or not they have failed to locate or trace Zulu. If they did not pay, they would have been jailed.

But luckily, Munir Zulu and Fube had readily available funds in their accounts.

The two acted in good faith to sign a police bond for Kaizer Zulu but midway into his cases, the former political advisor to former President Edgar Lungu, disappeared in thin air.

It is believed Kaizer Zulu is currently in Zimbabwe. He is usually very active on his Facebook page.