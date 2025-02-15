MELLBIN SIMANGOLWA WRITES…



HON MUTOTWE KAFWAYA, HON BINWELL MPUNDU, OTHER PF MPs MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO MISLEAD THE NATION



Yesterday, some PF faction members of parliament, including Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya and Hon. Binwell Mpundu, held a press briefing where they falsely accused the government under President Hakainde Hichilema of planning to change the Zambian constitution. Specifically, they alleged plans to extend presidential tenure and remove the 50+1 vote clause.



As leaders, they should prioritize truthfulness and transparency, rather than spreading misinformation and propaganda. It’s unacceptable for them to enjoy the benefits of politics while peddling falsehoods.



The Parliament building represents the pinnacle of Zambian political discourse, where laws are made and refined through collective reasoning. By spreading falsehoods, these MPs undermine trust in our institutions and bring disrepute to the noble office they hold.



President Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND Helmsman, has demonstrated exceptional statesmanship locally and internationally since forming the New Dawn Government. Ironically, the PF, who previously banned media outlets now exploit these same platforms to condemn the ruling UPND government.



It’s laughable that some politicians resort to spreading rumors and falsehoods to discredit the UPND. We urge them to uphold the dignity of their office and engage in constructive dialogue.



Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary | UPND