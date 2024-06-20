PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

HON. MWIIMBU GRACES PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA’S INAUGURATION

PRETORIA- Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu this morning represented President Hakainde Hichilema at the inauguration ceremony of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inauguration of Mr. Ramaphosa took place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, following his re-election by Parliament on Friday, June 14, 2024 and was sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Hon. Mwiimbu was accompanied by Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Oliver Kalabo and Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet Office Patrick Mucheleka.

South Africa’s National Assembly (NA), during its first sitting of the 7th Parliament, re-elected Mr. Ramaphosa as the President of the Republic of South Africa for a second term. He was elected with 283 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF’s) Julius Malema who garnered 44 votes.

The Constitution states that when elected President, a person ceases to be a member of the National Assembly and, within five days, must assume office by swearing or affirming faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution.

Further, the Constitution provides that the National Assembly must, at its first sitting after its election, elect a woman or a man from among its members to be the President.

Dignitaries from across the world including current and former Heads of States and Governments attended the colourful inauguration ceremony.

Zambia and South have enjoyed cordial relations based on commitment to fostering greater understanding and cooperation between the two nations and to work towards deepening the long-standing bilateral ties of mutual benefit in many areas of economic development, cultural ties, and education, among others.

The bilateral relations between Zambia and South Africa is characterised by a history of cooperation in areas such as health, trade, infrastructure development, energy, mining, cultural exchange, and diplomatic ties.

Issued by Tamara Nyirenda

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

South Africa