HON ROBERT KALIMI IN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

Below is the Police Statement:

July 8,2023- Chongwe Police traffic has instituted investigations into a serious injury Road Traffic Accident which is believed to have occurred on July 7,2023 at around 23:00 hours at a point near Nepo Private School along Great East road in Chongwe district.

Involved was Honourable Robert Kaela Kalimi aged 50 Member of Parliament for Malole Constituency who was driving a Range Rover registration number BCD 9264 from West to East.

His vehicle was extensively damaged and he sustained serious injuries and he is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa hospital in the Intensive Care Unit.

Also involved was M/Ganizani Mbewe aged 35 who was driving a Hino Ranger truck registration number BAT 6271 from East to West which incurred a damaged front right side and broken suspension. The driver of the Hino truck escaped with general body pains.

The cause of accident is yet to be established as one of the drivers cannot be interviewed at the moment as he is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON