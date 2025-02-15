Hon. Sibongile Mwamba, what a humble MP.



By Jubilee Malambo



I had the privilege of appearing before a select committee at the National Assembly last week, and I must say, it was an enriching experience.



The chair, Hon. Sydney Mushanga, is indeed a quiet yet articulate member of parliament.



What struck me, however, was the humility and dignity displayed by Hon. Sibongile Mwamba, the Member of Parliament for Kasama Central .



Her warm greeting, “It’s nice to see you, Mr. Malambo, and your team, how are you, sir?” in a soft, humble voice, left a lasting impression on me. Throughout the deliberation, she maintained a composed and respectful demeanor, never once showing pomposity. Her humility shone through, and I felt compelled to acknowledge it.



To Hon. Sibongile Mwamba, I’d like to say that your humility is truly inspiring. If this is how you conduct yourself in your constituency, then the people of Kasama Central are indeed fortunate to have you as their representative.



Please know that my admiration is genuine and not an endorsement, but rather a heartfelt appreciation for your graciousness.



Thank you, Hon. Sibongile Mwamba, for being an exemplary model of humility and leadership at national assembly of Zambia.