HON SYAKALIMA SHOULD APOLOGIZE

…. for disrespecting the people of Luapula province, says Citizens First official

Samfya… Wednesday October 18, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Citizens First Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson Haggai Mwewa says the people of Luapula province were expecting Education Minister Hon Douglas Syakalima to have apologized by now for saying the people in the province suffer from poverty of the mind.

Last week, Hon Syakalima told Parliament that Luapula Province has remained the poorest and least developed region because of the poverty of the minds of the people in the province.

Mr Mwewa says this was a total insu!t to the people of Luapula province.

He says the people of Luapula deserve respect from those in government.

He has also demanded that the UPND government should tell the people of Luapula why the government has canceled the construction of the Bangweulu Convention Center.

He said the international convention centre would have put Samfya on the global tourism spotlight.

He said it is worrying that after telling the people of Luapula province that they are suffering from poverty of mind, the UPND government has canceled the construction of an international convention center in Samfya.

“It’s important for the UPND government to tell us why they have decided to cancel the construction of this important facility here in Samfya. If completed, the facility would help in putting our district on the world map considering that Samfya is a tourism district. We now wonder why the government of the UPND has decided to halt the construction works,” he said.

“Could it be because we suffer from poverty of the mind as put by Hon Syakalima? What does the government of the day think of us? Should development also suffer because we are perceived to suffer from poverty of the mind? The UPND should accord us the respect we deserve.”

He claimed that the UPND government is sidelining the people from Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces.