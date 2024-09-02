PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



01/09/2024



Hon. Wynter Kabimba’s Declaration to Work with UPND Alliance:



As a governance and human rights activist, I commend Hon. Wynter Kabimba’s courageous declaration to work with the UPND alliance in fostering development and fighting corruption. This move demonstrates a commitment to putting national interests above political affiliations.



We urge Hon. Kabimba to stay true to his convictions and continue advocating for good governance and accountability. We also encourage the UPND to embrace this support and work collaboratively to achieve common goals.



This move exhibits true patriotism and sets a positive precedent for opposition party leaders to prioritize national interests over political differences. We encourage all stakeholders to support and collaborate towards driving positive change in Zambia.



Hon Wynter Kabimba has a deep and wide experience in governance and political issues. His rich back ground, experience and knowledge together make what this nation needs and we ask the President to make use of Hon WK without delay.



Hon WK is a Zambian and with rights to belong to any grouping of his choice. We respect his choice and wish him well in his new bond with the upnd alliance.



Issued by

Dr Noel CHISEBE



Governance and human rights activist.