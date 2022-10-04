Honester Lungu, 25 of Chreso University is one of the girls that were rescued from from the infamous Chalala house

The following are the names of the other eleven female victims:

The 17 year old victim has deliberately not be named.

1. A female Juvenile aged 17

2. Grace Siabeula aged 22

3. Felistus Hachintu aged 18

4. Ruth Banda aged 21

5. Nalukui Macwani aged 21

6. Agness Kapwaya aged 21

7. Docus Chungwe aged 24

8. Priscila Mapulanga aged 23

9. Honester Lungu aged 25

10. Rosemary Chibwe 25

11. Faith Muluti aged 28

12. Paxina Chanda aged 22

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

3rd October, 2022]