Honester Lungu, 25 of Chreso University is one of the girls that were rescued from from the infamous Chalala house
The following are the names of the other eleven female victims:
The 17 year old victim has deliberately not be named.
1. A female Juvenile aged 17
2. Grace Siabeula aged 22
3. Felistus Hachintu aged 18
4. Ruth Banda aged 21
5. Nalukui Macwani aged 21
6. Agness Kapwaya aged 21
7. Docus Chungwe aged 24
8. Priscila Mapulanga aged 23
9. Honester Lungu aged 25
10. Rosemary Chibwe 25
11. Faith Muluti aged 28
12. Paxina Chanda aged 22
Lemmy Kajoba
INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE
3rd October, 2022]