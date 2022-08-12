HONEY BEE PHARMACY DIRECTORS ARRESTED

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested three Directors of Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited for uttering of false documents.

The Commission has arrested Abdurrauf Abdurahim Motala, 41 of house number 107 Umodzi Highway in Chipata, Zakir H. Motala, 42, of ABM Apartments in Lusaka and Imran Runat, 40, house number 429 Obote Road in Lusaka. They have been arrested on one count of uttering of a false document contrary to section 352 and 347 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The arrest comes in the wake of a contract awarded in August 2019 by the government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health to Honey Bee Pharmacy, for the supply of 22,500 health kits to health centers countrywide at a contract sum of $17,000,000.00. Investigations have established that the three directors of HoneyBee Pharmacy Limited, uttered false documents to the Ministry of Health as part of the tender documents for the supply and delivery of health kits. The documents included, undated recommendation letters from South Africa and Malawi and an Audit Financial Statement purportedly prepared by an auditor but which was not the case.

The arrest is only one part of the many aspects of the case involving Honey Bee Pharmacy that the Commission has been investigating. Investigations on the other aspects continue.

Queen K. Chibwe (Mrs.)

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON