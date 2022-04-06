HONEY BEE SUES GOVT DEMANDING US$24 MILLION

Honey Bee Pharmaceuticals Limited has sued the Attorney General in the Lusaka High Court demanding payment of close to US$5 million for supplying 5000 medical kits to the Ministry of Health.

The Pharmaceutical company is also seeking a court order to compel the government to pay about US$19 million for breach of contract. According to a writ of summons filed in the Lusaka High Court today 5th April 2022, Honey Bee seeks further an Order that Interest on the said sums as per Contract until final settlement is paid and other exemplary and Aggravated damages caused.

-Spring24 TV