HONEYMOON IS OVER-SIMUWE



7th March, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



United Party for National Development-UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe has signaled to the ruling part stating that time to be comfortable is over, advising members of the communications team to do the best they can to propel government agenda.





Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Simuwe, in line with his newly-appointed position as UPND Media Director, disseminating of information is a collective effort established in the communications team to ensure the development agenda of the government is propelled.





The UPND Media Director further added that effective communication is about reminding Citizens of the development agenda, stating that wealth distribution should not be a preserve of a certain section of society and poverty should not be a barrier where accessing social amenities are concerned.





Mr Simuwe added that in the quest to improve the livelihood of farmers, the New Dawn Government has brought forth a credit facility under the SAFE program to expand their produce through provision of inputs and the instant buying of produce by the Food Reserve Agency-FRA.



CIC PRESS TEAM