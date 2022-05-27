HONOURING AND AWARDING HER ROYAL HIGHNESS CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA WITH THE PRESIDENT’S INSIGNIA OF HONOUR

The Namwanga Royal Establishment wishes to thank His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia for awarding and honouring Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Waitwika of the Namwanga people of Nakonde District during the comemoration of the Africa Freedom Day held on 25th May, 2022 at State House in Lusaka.

The chiefteness was awarded with the President’s Insignia of Honour. The award was given to her for the role she has played in uniting her chiefdom as well as in fighting vices which include child marriages, Gender based violence, teenage pregnancies, child abuse and poor sanitation, among others.

The honouring of Her Royal Highness by the President has elated the Namwanga Royal Establishment and all its people in the Country.

The President’s gesture to honour Chieftainess is a clear indication that His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia is resolved to unite all Zambians in every part of the country, and he needs support from all of us.

As Namwanga Royal Establishment, we wish the President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his leadership God’s blessings, good health and prosperity as he leads this country.

Issued by

Mulasi Fighton Siame

chairman,

Namwanga Royal Establishment.

Nakonde 27th May, 2022