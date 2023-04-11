HORRIFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE LEAVING 25 OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED AS DRIVER FLEES

25 people in Nakonde District are currently nursing serious injuries after been involved in an accident that left one person dead.

25-year-old Lazarus Sichalwe, driver of the Mitsubishi canter truck fled the scene after plunging his vehicle into a drainage due to excessive speed.

A 17-year-old boy is reported to have died on the spot due to head injuries sustained while the rest of passengers are currently admitted to Nakonde District Hospital receiving treatment.

The casualties are all members of the Full Gospel Church International in Nakonde who were returning from a Church conference in Chitipa, Malawi.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Ronald Zambo says the accident happened on Thursday around 03:00 in Wulongo village, 10 kilometres away from Nakonde Town.