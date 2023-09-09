Horror in Mumbwa as killers rip out man’s heart, privates parts

POLICE in Mumbwa District of Central Province were last evening called to a murder site that resembled a scene from a horror movie.

A man aged between 35 and 40 years old had been discovered dead with his heart and private parts gruesomely ripped out.

Now police are all out hunting for the criminal ‘surgeons’.

As confirmed by Charity Munganga, the Central Province deputy commissioner of Police, the victim of the gruesome killing has been identified as Joseph Miyato of Kafwabi compound in Mumbwa.

Miyato is said to have left his place around 06:00 hours yesterday saying he had gone to visit his grandfather but never returned.

His lifeless body was only discovered last night around 22:00 hours in the middle of a gravel road in his home compoun of Kafwabi by passers-by who in turn went and informed his wife.

“The body was open from the chest up to the groin/pubic area with the heart and private parts missing,” Munganga revealed to #Kalemba.

Munganga said initial police investigations indicated that Miyato’s body had only been dumped on the gravel road in Kafwabi after being murdered from somewhere else.

She said the victim’s body had deposited to Mumbwa hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators to report to the nearest police station,” appealed Munganga.

Kalemba