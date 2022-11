HOT FM CEO OSCAR CHAVULA EXTOLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR MEETING MEDIA OWNERS

He wrote…

You can fault P1 for many things (real and perceived) but not strong and decisive leadership.

Sometimes that’s all you need to get going!

At the first time of asking the Republican President granted us (MOAZ) an audience and took time (4 hours) and notes as we shared our concerns for the 4th Estate, some issues where over two decades old.

I do not take such moments for granted…

We are grateful!