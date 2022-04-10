Hounded Nalikwanda paddler explained

In response to a question by Prime Television Zambia, Joseph Mukubesa says that: “It’s part of the culture, when paddling the King or the Liitunga boat called Nalikwanda, the paddling stick should not hit each other or the boat. If that happens the rule is that you need to be thrown into the water as part of the culture.”

“However they intend not to kill and all paddlers know how to swim then there is a small special boat called Natamekwa, an emergency response boat paddled by two or three people to rescue that person, in short its part of the culture.”

278138070_3188229188101783_5207575043602115460_n

278090365_3188229121435123_3051322857987805551_n

278081122_3188229261435109_2610983630359061486_n

278065181_3188229021435133_6331760416648193515_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here