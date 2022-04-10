Hounded Nalikwanda paddler explained

In response to a question by Prime Television Zambia, Joseph Mukubesa says that: “It’s part of the culture, when paddling the King or the Liitunga boat called Nalikwanda, the paddling stick should not hit each other or the boat. If that happens the rule is that you need to be thrown into the water as part of the culture.”

“However they intend not to kill and all paddlers know how to swim then there is a small special boat called Natamekwa, an emergency response boat paddled by two or three people to rescue that person, in short its part of the culture.”