HOUSE OF CHIEFS APOLOGISES TO NZOVU, CONDEMNS MUOMBE CHIEFS

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

THE House of Chiefs has condemned the involvement of Sub Chief Kunda Mfumu in the attack of Green Economy Minister Collins Nzovu and his delegation by an angry mob in Muombe village.



An angry mob attacked Nzovu on Monday after he conducted an impromptu visit to a Sugilite mining area, as Sub chief Kunda Mfumu watched from a close distance while seated on a stool.



The mob showered insults on Nzovu …

