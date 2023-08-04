HOUSE OF CHIEFS APOLOGISES TO NZOVU, CONDEMNS MUOMBE CHIEFS
By Nakaonga Nakaonga
THE House of Chiefs has condemned the involvement of Sub Chief Kunda Mfumu in the attack of Green Economy Minister Collins Nzovu and his delegation by an angry mob in Muombe village.
An angry mob attacked Nzovu on Monday after he conducted an impromptu visit to a Sugilite mining area, as Sub chief Kunda Mfumu watched from a close distance while seated on a stool.
The mob showered insults on Nzovu …
NEWSDIGGERS
The rising militancy by locals in protecting minerals is yet a clear sign of desperation owing to under development and chronic poverty levels across the country. Since independence Zambia has failed to have a data bank of minerals as the country does not know how much mineral wealth it has. We have failed in mineral exploration and most minerals are discovered by accident leading to rampant illegal mining across the country. This trend is evidently breeding anger and resentment from the locals who despite being hosts to the minerals continue wallowing in poverty. Zambia urgently needs to map her mineral wealth, protect the known minerals and legally allow genuine investment in the mining sectors with key bias to uplifting the livelihood of the local communities. This is a National emergency before we risk our national stability. The attack on the minister and government officers must be seen in this light as a warning of the silently growing tensions in the rural local communities.