HOUSE OF CHIEFS INTERVENES IN MUCHIMA, NYAKASEYA DISPUTE



By Nelson Zulu



House of Chiefs chairperson Chief NKAMBO says the house will resolve an alleged impasse between health minister, Elijah Muchima, who is also Ikelenge member of parliament and chief Nyakaseya of Ikelenge district in north-western province.





Recently, the Lunda people led by chief Nyakaseya allegedly chased their area member of parliament for being an absent law-maker, allegations Dr. Muchima denies and maintained that the chief is an opposition member.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Chief Nkambo said his office will advocate for harmony once the circumstances leading to the impasse are understood.





He said his office views political leaders as children who require guidance during times of disagreement.



The traditional leader has reiterated the desire of traditional leaders to collaborate with all stakeholders, regardless of their political stance or social status.



PHOENIX NEWS