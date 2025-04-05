House Republican plans to become first to ‘openly challenge’ Trump’s tariff power

Legislation is being introduced in the House to curb President Donald Trump’s tariff power — and a Republican is introducing it.

According to Politico, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a representative from a competitive Omaha-based district who is known for occasionally criticizing the president, “said he plans to introduce a companion bill to the bipartisan Senate legislation aimed at reclaiming Congress’ authority over tariffs, becoming the first House Republican to openly challenge the powers President Donald Trump is using to launch a massive global trade war.”

“Bacon’s move is a rare step in the deeply Trump-loyal House Republican conference,” noted the report. “Speaker Mike Johnson has no plans to bring any legislation limiting Trump’s tariff authority to the House floor, and House Republicans voted for a measure several weeks ago that effectively barred any lawmaker from trying to force a vote to end the president’s emergency declaration he’s used to implement tariffs.”

The Senate legislation was introduced by Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Trump’s tariffs, unveiled at an event he called “Liberation Day,” impose new taxes on imports ranging from 10 percent to 49 percent on virtually the entire rest of the world — even uninhabited Antarctic islands. Markets have responded to the news with the worst single-week stock plunge since the pandemic in 2020, as experts fear the sharp price increases and drop in supply of foreign goods may trigger a recession.

While many businesses are too afraid of Trump’s retaliation to speak up openly at present, Bacon and Grassley are far from alone among Republicans and their aligned interest groups in standing up to the tariffs.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), usually an adamant supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement, is warning that the GOP could shortly rue Trump’s policies. And one of the first major lawsuits to try to reverse the tariffs is being brought by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a right-wing public advocacy law firm traditionally known for priorities that align with the Trump administration.