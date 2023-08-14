How a S33x Worker Helped Me in Mongu

How a Sêx Worker Helped Me in Mongu

The day I stopped being judgemental about street workers was the day I was stranded and got help from one in Mongu town.

When you are done with school and Secondary school , trying to find your feet is the most difficult thing to do. You will become confused about your life and everything.

I was to go look for job in Mongu . One of my friends was inviting me to come. He said I should come and stay in his house in Kapulanga area of Mongu.

Excited to see old friend, I picked my bag and left. I finally got there in the night. On my way, I was giving the dude information about my movement.

As soon as I got to Mongu, he turned off his phone. I called and called, no way. No picking.

I didn’t know anyone in Mongu, but then, if confusion was a person, it was me.

The little money on me could not pay for Guest house or Lodging without affecting my other movement and job search. I was thinking of what to do.

I saw a bar with vehicles parked outside and People were drinking and music, buzzing through the speakers. I went there.

I could not see Myself, I ordered for a bottle of black label. The idea was to keep drinking from one bottle till daybreak. I decided to just stay there, rugged it, in the morning I find my way.

A few moments later, a beautiful lady came to me, chewing a gum and blowing it up and dressed up in a miniskirt.

“Short time or whole night?”

Wait ooo. Mawi cwale sasita nikusefela fa, ze kona nyi? I asked myself.

I smiled and told her I wasn’t interested.

She left.

As it was getting to 01:00 AM, the club was becoming empty. People were leaving..ah ah.

I thought it could be balling till morning . I was just buying time.

I started swearing for the so called friend who caused me this suffering. Why telling me to come and turn of his phone?

I was still thinking of what to do, the lady came to me again.

“Here is not safe for you. You better leave here before junkies attack and collect your bag and phone.”

At this point, I didn’t know if I was doing the right thing, but I opened up to her that my guy just messed me up. I was stranded.

“Eiyaa. But Im on duty on work, how can I help you.” She said.

She left, returned again…

“Let me help you. Don’t be scared , follow me to my house. Tomorrow you go. These junkies will pounce on you , attack and collect your belongings.”

I could see her heart and I wasn’t scared of anything. I followed her.

We got to her one bedroom house just near town in Imbowa area of Mongu. A self-con. I was asking myself, you mean, this lady closed her work just to accommodate and help me ? A total stranger?

She went to boil hot water for me.

“Are you afraid?” She’d ask.

“No. I am not scared.”

She mixed the hot water with cold one and asked me to go and take my bath.

I was so tired. Long journey all the way from Mulobezi . I took my bath.

That night, she prepared food , Buhobe , soya chucks and eggs.

Ah ah. I was telling her she has done enough already. Why disturbing herself?

“Eat Munalula.” She said.

I ate.

Before I slept she asked me:

“You want to have Sax? In case you want, I will not charge you. I just want you to be happy.”

I told her I appreciated her effort already. I wasn’t ready for that. The hospitality is enough.

I couldn’t sleep, my eyes were open. I used to have a certain kind of feeling about people doing her kind of business..I see them as uselesss and nonentities. But that very night, I was telling myself that while habit could be immoral, humanity and kindness is a trait.

I didn’t know when I slept off. In the morning, she woke me up that my bathing water was ready.

When I prepared to leave, I collected her phone number. I didn’t know when I started praying for her. Like, I turned to prayer warrior overnight.

I delved hand into my pocket and was giving her K30 I had remained with at least to show appreciation. She declined.

“I just want help you. Use the money support yourself for your job hunting. Good luck.”

This got me teary. What a friend couldn’t do, stranger did. That guy knew it was a dangerous zone he asked me to come. I didn’t know his plan. Munalula has suffered many betrayals, from friends, hence I love my own company.

Let me not digress..

I told myself that if I ever got paid, my first salary must go for her.

Unfortunately, I didn’t know numbers could be saved on gmail then. My phone was stolen where I was charging it in Mandanga area, that was how I lost her number.

I don’t know how and where I can see her. This is the kind of person I wouldn’t mind selling everything I have to give or take off street.

She saved me a whole lot.

Since then, I seize every opportunity I have not to judge some people base on habits and I extend helping hands to strangers.

Sometimes, think humanity and leave religion. God has used different people, even mad People to save me. I have many stories to tell. My life experiences constitute the very reason I don’t look down on anyone. I relate with any kind of human.

Sometimes, the kindest ones could be on the street. Maybe condition or lack push them there, but they never forget that touch of humanity in them.

I paused!

CREDIT: BBN