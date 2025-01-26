How a woman poured acid on me – Congolese forward Yoane Wissa recounts

Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa has opened up about a harrowing incident in which he was allegedly attacked with acid.

The 28-year-old Premier League player, a key figure for the Bees, revealed that the traumatic event has left him living in fear.

Wissa, this week testified in a French court, as the alleged perpetrator, identified as Laetitia P., faces trial. She is accused of throwing acid at Wissa and attempting to abduct his infant daughter.

Additionally, she is charged with kidnapping another woman’s baby the following day. If convicted, Laetitia P. could face a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Recalling the horrific incident during his testimony, Wissa described how it unfolded:

“I opened the door and had liquid thrown in my face. I screamed and couldn’t breathe. My wife called emergency services, and they told me to get under the shower to rinse my eyes.

“At the hospital, they told me my eyes were burned. Someone had to rinse them every hour. It has been a nightmare. Since then, I panic every time I hear a noise. The only thing that kept me going was knowing my children were safe.

“I had surgery on both eyes, and the doctor told me I would need to use eye drops for the rest of my life.”

The ordeal has profoundly impacted Wissa’s mental health and social interactions.

“Since that time, I’ve become withdrawn. I can no longer tolerate being around people I don’t know. I don’t express as much love as I used to, and when I’m walking, I instinctively look behind me,” he added.

