HOW CAN EQUALLY DROWNING VEDANTA SAVE KCM?- Fred M’membe

HOW CAN EQUALLY DROWNING VEDANTA SAVE KCM?

It doesn’t make sense to expect an equally drowning person to save you. This is exactly the case of highly financially troubled Vedanta coming in to try and rescue drowning KCM.



Vedanta itself is looking for SoS from all sorts of financiers. Clearly, Vedanta is coming in not to save KCM but to save itself – to be rescued by KCM’s resources, to leverage its assets.

How can our leaders fail to see this? What has blinded them from seeing all this? What has Vedanta smeared on their eyes? Is it bribes? We are told in Sirach 20:29 that “Gifts and bribes make even the wise blind to the truth, and prevent them from being honest in their dealings”.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

