“HOW CAN NKWAZI NOT BE GOOD ENOUGH FOR HH WHEN HE COMES FROM THE VILLAGE LIKE THE REST OF US?” NAKACINDA

Sat. April 23 / Smart Eagles

His continued stay at his Community house is abuse of authority

The Patriotic Front has expressed displeasure at the suggestion by Presidential Spokes person, Anthony Bwalya , that Nkwazi House is not in good condition for President Hakainde Hichilema to occupy, hence the continued stay at his private residence , community house .

Speaking on the Round Table Talk, Friday , PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda said what the Head of State was doing was a pure abuse of authority and waste of government resources .

He said he was amused that President Hichilema who comes from the village and grew up walking bare footed would today look down on the official residence of the Head of State of the Republic of Zambia .

Nakacinda bemoaned what he refered to as lack of empathy that President Hakainde Hichilema was exhibiting by subjecting the men and women in uniform to line up day in day out for hours on end as his motorcade makes movement between his private residence at community house and his office at State House .

Nakacinda indicated that it was simple mathematics that the huge sums of money that have been used to make adjustments at community house to turn it into a residence fit for a Head of State in terms of security could have been used to make renovations at Nkwazi House so that he moves there.

Nakacinda stated that President Hichilema would be haunted by his decision to continue staying at his private residence , the time he will leave office because he will have to account for his abuse of authority at that point .

Nakacinda has since urged President Hichilema to look to his concience and do the right thing and move to Nkwazi House which is the official residence of the Head of State.