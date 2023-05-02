



HOW CAN SOLDIERS BE AT TAYALI’S HOME JUST TO WAIT FOR HIS GARDEN BOY AT MORNING AND TIE HIS HANDS ? …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Seeking public attention in many forms can lead one to commit a crime , it is very important to be responsible with self accountability over the things some people do , if one is not too sure of what he or she needs to say it is better to consult so that the public is told the rightful tell.

The issue which TAYALI has brought out has no merit because the mission of the soldiers in this country can not be related to the story given by TAYALI , if they were assigned to kill TAYALI , they were not going to be in the garden and wait to tie the garden boy when TAYALI was right in the house , if the soldiers were at his residence at 04 hours at what time does the garden boy report for work ? .

Soldiers are given what they call anticipatory orders , these orders are given to guide in executing the mission , the aim is poised to achieve the mission without fail . If TAYALI was inside the house locking the doors was not going to prevent the soldiers from getting to him , he may have been threatened with an attack but that can’t be done by the soldiers of this country in the manner he has portrayed .

The discription of the attire , the positioning and the vehicle used can not justify that people that went to TAYALI’S home were soldiers , this is alarming the nation and denting the reputation of our professional military , how many times is TAYALI going to be engaging the Army in his misled Political semantics ?. These political schemes can not bridge the people to hate the president and the UPND govt .God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY