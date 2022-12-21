How can you access Zambia National Provident Fund(ZNPF) Pay-Outs- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

How can you access Zambia National Provident Fund(ZNPF) Pay-Outs

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I’ve received a lot of queries following a post I made about how I successfully made a claim on benefits contributed to the Zambia National Provident Fund in the 1990s.

On its 15th Special Cabinet Meeting held on 10th June 2020, the Government of President Edgar Lungu approved the closure of all Zambia National Provident Fund member accounts to workers that had contributed to the Fund in the last 50years.

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) was established in February 2000 by the NAPSA Act No. 40 of 1996 but took over all liabilities of the forerunner ZNPF. Further all assets of the Fund were taken over by NAPSA.

This entailed that NAPSA will pay out lumpsome sums to ZNPF members that contributed to the Fund as was stipulated in the ZNPF Act.

Recently President Hakainde Hichilema assented to the amended National Pension Scheme Authority, National Assembly Bill No.21 of 2022 to allow for an option to claim for Pension benefits by a member of 36 years and above instead of the pensionable age of 50 years and above.

This applies to contributing members under the defunct Zambia National Pension Fund.

What do you need to claim?

1. Get the claim form

2. Get a Certificate of Service from your former employer

3 NRC

4. Certify all documents by a notary.

5. Submit to the NAPSA Centre.