HOW COULD HAVE OBED DIED OF MALARIA WHEN COARTEM AND OTHER DRUGS ARE AS CHEAP AS k30?.. WHO EVEN DIES OF MALARIA THESE DAYS?

This is so heartbreaking to read. All I can say is that let the PF defend one of their own, as NDC our position over the death of Obed does not change. What we said when he died is exactly what we are saying now… In this day and era, can someone let malaria kill them when there are SO many medicines in any pharmacy that you go to? I am very very disappointed to see this. Even in law, there is what they call Proximate of Cause. When you shoot me but I die of BP, will you say it’s the gun or BP that has killed me? So maybe Obed may even had MALARIA at the time of death, but can anyone today seriously say that Obed died of MALARIA or brutal head injuries he got???

I know that there are people that still die of malaria, especially those that don’t have access to medical care or medicines. But seriously, who dies of malaria in Lusaka these days??? This is a person that was in Lusaka and was visiting the hospital for these same injuries, So how does that now change to malaria??7?… I’m actually just learning today that Obed died of MALARIA.

I’m so sad that our politics have to get to these levels. I’m too disappointed and heartbroken to even write many things over this, I end here…