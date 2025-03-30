How did former Minister, Gary Nkombo, hand over office to an individual who has not been sworn in?- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes



How did former Minister, Gary Nkombo, hand over office to an individual who has not been sworn in?





I guess the whole on camera exchange of the baton was meant to show maturity, lack of resentment, moving on – vaso.





But Mr Sialubalo is not yet Minister. He should not have access to official stuff路‍♀️.





I am surprised even he agreed to the whole thing.