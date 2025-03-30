How did former Minister, Gary Nkombo, hand over office to an individual who has not been sworn in?- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes
How did former Minister, Gary Nkombo, hand over office to an individual who has not been sworn in?
I guess the whole on camera exchange of the baton was meant to show maturity, lack of resentment, moving on – vaso.
But Mr Sialubalo is not yet Minister. He should not have access to official stuff路♀️.
I am surprised even he agreed to the whole thing.
Iwe Laura, he can go to the office but he can’t discharge any functions.
It was a mini hand over but transparent.Laura, mind you Mr Nkombo could not freely go to his office without the in coming present.The people who have the appetite to talk were going to Cook some falsehoods.When a Minister is relieved of his duties in most cases they are not aware.Some former Ministers in previous governments were relieved of their duties while on tour in a far province using the road.Therefore, let’s not find faults please.That Ministry is somehow near Ministry of Finance or Bank.The Minister of Finance was the first one to be appointed by the President and others followed later.The swearing in ceremony came later.What happens to appointed officials by the President but await ratification by Parliament.Ba Laura I think you must retire honestly, you are no longer alert.You were vibrant and you could only open your mouth where it mattered and when you did that it was like the vibration of late President Kaunda talking from a fully packed hall.Let me not abuse you my mum you have just grown.We must let other occasions just pass without saying anything.Let us behave like good drivers in one car.Maintain some silence until you reach your destination.