How Did Makebi Zulu’s Young Brother Caleb Get Police Recruitment? HH Must Clean Up Government- Chellah Tukuta

Chellah Tukuta writes;



HH MUST CLEAN UP GOVERNMENT

This is Zulu a suspect and brother to Makebi Zulu. Zulu is linked to the killing of Guntila. Dear HH when people say clean up the system this is what we mean. How did this guy get Police recruitment? If investagations will show he killed Muleya it shows you HOW HEARTLESS THESE PEOPLE WERE AND YET YOU STILL HAVE THEM IN THE SYSTEM

So many newly appointed are trying but most are scared of being killed. PF recruited a lot of CORRUPT AND MONEY HUNGRY RELATIVES AND THESE ARE THE RESULTS

Mr President please please CLEAN UP THE SYSTEM BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE because those trying to fight corruption in their respective institutions will BE NO MORE