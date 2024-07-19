How does $65 million worth of drugs go to waste in a poor country like ours?- Dr. Mujajati Aaron

Dr. Mujajati Aaron wrote:

How does $65 million worth of drugs go to waste in a poor country like ours? It is preposterous. 😡.

NOTE: Uku niku delelana manje. People are becoming too comfortable. These medicines are for the poor.

We must demand a plausible explanation. How would anyone expect us to keep quiet?

On this one you can label us whatever you like we shall keep asking questions until you tell us how something like this can happen. Just how?

All the layers of supervision must explain how they allowed something like this to happen on their watch.