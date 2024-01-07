How does Davido have 2 private jets and Dangote has only one? Inquisitive Twitter personality, Damilola queries

In a recent Twitter exchange, a user named Damilola raised eyebrows by questioning why Africa’s richest man, Dangote, doesn’t own a private jet while Davido boasts two.

Expressing her disbelief, she highlighted the apparent absurdity of the situation, sparking reactions from netizens.

One user, Olakush, cast doubt on Davido’s ownership of two private jets, stating, “Which Davido gets two private jets.” Another user, Slimboi chimed in, suggesting that Davido might not even possess one, contending that the jet in question belongs to his father.

On a different note, Obi Mola made a bold statement, declaring, “Davido is richer than Dangote, no cap.” Meanwhile, One Mackie Concept argued that their careers differed, with Davido needing a lavish lifestyle to enhance his music career, while Dangote, being a businessman, prioritizes investments that increase his net worth.