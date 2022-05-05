HOW I OVERCAME LIFE’S CHALLENGE

By Dr. Aaron Mujajati

IF YOU WANT TO BE ME

1. Get pyomyositis( Pyomyositis is a rare bacterial infection of the muscle that usually results in an abscess. )at 4 years old and become invalid for the rest of your life (with persistent joint pain every time it gets cold)



2. Get bullied for walking funny

3. Fail grade 7 and repeat

4. Repeat a course in 6th year

5. Repeat a year at masters



6. Get 5 degrees, two of which at masters level

7. Get fired publicly

8. I was born and raised in Chaisa compound here in Lusaka. I have rough edges so if you really pay attention you may notice my kombonic self.



My point here is that it is very easy to focus only on the positives and say “I want to be like Dr. Mujajati”. We are who we are because we received help from others and devine intervention. Frankly, I am work in progress. If I am your inspiration please remember my flaws as well because they too are a sum total of what you think has inspired you.



Here is what I do every day: I commit to being a better version of myself than I was yesterday. To minimise regret I do every, good or bad, with conviction.



Therefore, in the unlikely event that my life has inspired you, I hope it is to unapologetically be yourself.