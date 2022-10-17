HOW I RAPED MY OWN HUSBAND! 🥰

My husband and I were having a fight.. So we were not talking.. He was giving me the silent treatment.. I also ignored him and we went on like that for the whole day..

After work that day.. I returned home.. Made dinner and we ate.. He went in to sleep while I stayed to watch my programs.. Later I joined him i n bed.. I couldn’t sleep.. I kept turning and tossing.. I was restless.. I went to drink cold water and returned.. He was fast asleep already.. I was so horny but we were fighting so.. I had to suppress my urges..

Early morning I got up to pee. When I returned he was still sleeping but he had a strong erection. This made me even more horny.. I looked at it for a while and wondered but this thing is mine nau.. Why am I making shakara.. That’s how I slowly took it out and grabbed it in my mouth oo.. Someone that was sleeping suddenly woke up and said wat are you doing.. I didn’t even answer him.. He said stoppppppp.. He said stoooooooooopppppp… I stopped sucking, shifted pants and sat on it jeje… I was still beefing him of course but the beef did not reach that side please.. I started rolling and whining and flipping and thrusting..

Someone that was mad at me suddenly started moaning.. Baby stop this.. Stopeeeeet.. Stooop ahh stoop… I was just giving him side eye.. That’s how we both came crumbling and collapsing with so much passion..

After that I went to shower and dress up for work.. He said where are you going.. I said work of course. Don’t you know as a nurse am supposed to attend to patients??.. He said do you realise you just used and dumped me??? And that was how we burst out laughing..

We had breakfast and both left for work.. Then he sent me sweet messages later.. Baby i want us to fight more often. This our cute little fight was so adorable and you totally knocked me off this morning.. Because you hardly initiate sex.. So keep it up.. Love you and have a nice day… Since I received this text I’ve been smiling..

Love is beautiful.. Marriage is wonderful.