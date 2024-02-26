Emmanuel Mwamba WRITES:
How Lusaka roads were renamed.
1. Addis Ababa Drive ( Cecil Rhodes Drive)
2. Cairo Road ( Front street)
3. Ben Bella Road( Williams Street)
4. Brentwood Drive ( East) (Prince George Road)
5. Brentwood Drive (Central) (Rennie Road)
6. Brentwood Drive (west) (Park Road)
7. Burma Road ( Burma Road)
8. Chachacha Road ( Livingstone Road)
9. Church Road ( Church Road)
10. Chikwa Road ( Jubilee Road)
11. Chiparamba Road ( Selous Road)
12. Commonwealth avenue ( Commonwealth avenue)
13. Dar es Salaam place ( st Martins place)
14. Freedom Way ( Stanley Road )
15. Haile Selasie avenue ( Queen Mary avenue)
16. Heroes place ( st Patrick’s place)
17. Independence avenue -part- (King George avenue)
18 Independence avenue-part (The Ridgeway)
19. Kalundwe Road ( Roberts Road)
20. Katondo Road ( Rhodes Road)
21. Lumumba Road ( Connaught Road)
22. Nairobi place ( St George’s place)
23. Nkwazi Road ( Codrington Road)