How Lusaka roads were renamed.

Emmanuel Mwamba WRITES:

1. Addis Ababa Drive ( Cecil Rhodes Drive)

2. Cairo Road ( Front street)

3. Ben Bella Road( Williams Street)

4. Brentwood Drive ( East) (Prince George Road)

5. Brentwood Drive (Central) (Rennie Road)

6. Brentwood Drive (west) (Park Road)

7. Burma Road ( Burma Road)

8. Chachacha Road ( Livingstone Road)

9. Church Road ( Church Road)

10. Chikwa Road ( Jubilee Road)

11. Chiparamba Road ( Selous Road)

12. Commonwealth avenue ( Commonwealth avenue)

13. Dar es Salaam place ( st Martins place)

14. Freedom Way ( Stanley Road )

15. Haile Selasie avenue ( Queen Mary avenue)

16. Heroes place ( st Patrick’s place)

17. Independence avenue -part- (King George avenue)

18 Independence avenue-part (The Ridgeway)

19. Kalundwe Road ( Roberts Road)

20. Katondo Road ( Rhodes Road)

21. Lumumba Road ( Connaught Road)

22. Nairobi place ( St George’s place)

23. Nkwazi Road ( Codrington Road)

