How much has been spent on hire of private executive jets since 2021? – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

How much has been spent on hire of private executive jets since 2021?



..paying millions of dollars in hire of private jets while a brand new one parks at ZAF Hanger…



President Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken over 65 foreign trips since he was elected as President of the Republic in August 2021.



He undertook a few trips using commercial flights, while the bulk of the trips were undertaken using the aged Challenger and hired executive jets.



There were many times he left with a commercial flight or with the Challenger into Dubai in UAE or Doha in Qatar and hires a private executive jet to final destination.



He has refused to use the Gulfstream G650 on account that it was irregularly or corruptly procured and pledged to sell it.



But since 2021 he has racked up a huge bill in hire of private jets for the foreign trips running in millions of dollars.



It is imperative that Cabinet Office discloses how much the country has spent in hire of these private jets to understand the rationale of parking a brand new plane, and also compare the cost-benefit analysis to such a decision.