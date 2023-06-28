HOW MUCH HAS LAZARD BEEN PAID, OR WILL IT BE PAID, FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING?- Fred M’membe

HOW MUCH HAS LAZARD BEEN PAID, OR WILL IT BE PAID, FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING?

In opposition, Mr Hakainde Hichilema noted the high amount of US$5 million paid to Lazard Frères of France for advising the PF government on debt restructuring.

The puzzle is that the UPND has used the same company, Lazard Frères of France, to advise it on debt restructuring.

In his speech to parliament yesterday on debt restructuring, Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane did not indicate how much the UPND government has paid, or will pay, financial advisors (Lazard Frères of France), legal advisors (White and Case LLP from the United Kingdom) and communications advisors (Highgate from the United Kingdom).

How much have they been paid, or will they be paid, for their advice on restructuring our debt?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia