How PF intimidated the Judiciary.

By Zambia Eagle Reporter.

On 7th December 2018, Patriotic Front supporters stormed the High Court grounds threatening everyone on sight while demanding that the Court rules in favour of former President Edgar Lungu in his third term eligibility bid. Other PF cadres had been camped outside the courts for days, without any intervention from the Police.

A few days ago, senior Patriotic Front Members that included Bowman Lusambo, former Kwacha MP Malanji and acting President Given Lubinda celebrated what they claimed was a free and fair judgment of a stay of execution for the Kabushi and Kwacha by elections.

Surprisingly and ironically, they mocked President Hakainde Hichilema whose government has provided a free environment for courts to thrive without interference from political thugs which was a norm when the PF was in power.