How Pregnant Woman Died Over Husband’s ‘Normal Delivery Agreement’ With God

A Ghanaian doctor on Twitter, Dr. Wlberforce, has narrated how a pregnant woman with a heart condition died after she refused her doctor’s advice for elective Cesarean Section.

According to Wilberforce, who shared the story on his Twitter page Friday, the woman, who died alongside her baby, wanted to fulfil her husband’s vaginal delivery agreement with God.

“Client was offered an ELECTIVE (pre-planned] C/S because she has a heart condition. Her frail heart would simply NOT withstand the distress of labor and vaginal delivery! Her reply: ” I need to tell hubby about all this first”, and she left. Never showed up UNTIL…

“Several WEEKS after. This time, in labour; but the baby’s heart had stopped beating. The baby was dead [IUFD], for days, even. When confronted, the husband was like: “I had an AGREEMENT with God that my wife will deliver normally.

“Long story short, the lady is in the MORTUARY. Her heart gave up – a cardiac arrest!”