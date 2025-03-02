How royal divorce papers have shaken the Zulu kingdom



BBC -The love life of South Africa’s Zulu king has the country agog – and has scandalised his socially conservative subjects as he messes with tradition by seeking a divorce.





Polygamy is part of Zulu culture, but King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has taken the unusual step of going to court to divorce his first wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.





“Everyone was puzzled. People were not expecting the king to go so far as to file for divorce,” Prof Gugu Mazibuko, a cultural expert at South Africa’s University of Johannesburg, told the BBC.





“In Zulu culture, there is no divorce. You are not supposed to chase away your wife,” she said.



Regarded as the “lion of the nation”, the Zulu king is the custodian of age-old traditions that place marriage and polygamy at the heart of royal success.





His role within South Africa may only be ceremonial, but he remains hugely influential, with a yearly government-funded budget of several million dollars.





The monarch – who grew up in neighbouring Eswatini, studied in the US and came to the throne in 2021 – seems to court controversy.



His coronation was challenged in court by his elder half-brother, who has been trying to snatch the crown from him.



His second marriage appears to be shaky, his attempt to take a third wife hit the buffers and there are also reports of another dalliance with a young princess.





However, the 50-year-old’s troubled personal life used to be discussed in hushed tones – that is until he filed divorce papers in December.