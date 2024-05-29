How Snoop Dogg Celebrated Man City’s Historic Premier League Win

West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg joined the celebrations as Manchester City clinched a historic Premier League title last weekend.

The 2023/24 English soccer league season concluded on Sunday, May 19, with Pep Guardiola’s Man City emerging as champions in a decisive final round of fixtures.

The Manchester-based club triumphed over London’s West Ham with a 3-1 victory on the season’s final day. This win marked them as the first to secure four consecutive Premier League titles.

Following this monumental win, Man City received a surprise congratulatory message from Snoop Dogg on social media.

The rapper’s affinity for the team stems from a non-sports-related reason – the team’s blue colors. On YouTube, he congratulated the ‘blue side of Manchester’, referencing the team’s rivals, Manchester United, who wear red jerseys.

Snoop Dogg also shared a video of the team’s on-pitch celebrations on Instagram, captioning it with blue heart emojis. His interest in soccer dates back to the early 2000s when he was touring Europe. His team bought a copy of FIFA when their Madden game got scratched, and they fell in love with the sport.

Despite his recent show of support for Man City, Snoop Dogg has been seen representing many other soccer teams over the years, including Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Ajax, Lyon, and more.

One of the rap legend’s significant contributions to the sport is the establishment of the Snoop Youth Football League. Founded in 2005, this league caters to at-risk youth in Southern California and was reported to be the largest youth football organization in the state in 2018.