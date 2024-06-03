How South Africa’s president is chosen

Let me give you a quick idea of how a president is chosen in South Africa.

Now that the final results from the general election are declared, the new parliament will convene within two weeks.

Normally, that is also when a new president is elected by the new MPs, but I’ve heard legal experts say that this can be delayed for a month.

If no agreement is reached by then, a fresh general election has to be called.

So gone are the days when the ANC uses its parliamentary majority to elect the president.

As only 40% of the new MPs will be from the ANC, it will need the votes of MPs from other parties as the president has to be elected by majority of MPs.

Senior ANC official Fikile Mbalula has said that Mr Ramaphosa remains its candidate, and the party will not agree to a coalition with any party that demands his resignation.