How the Zambia-DRC Pedicle, Corridor was formed

Pic; A drawing by the explorer Henry Morton Stanley showing David Livingstone first European to see Lake Bangweulu – 1868

One of the world’s great wetland systems, comprising Lake Bangweulu, the Bangweulu Swamps and the Bangweulu Flats or floodplain.

The lake was known to Europeans from reports by chiefs such as Kazembe and from Swahili traders, and it was sometimes referred to as ‘Lake Bemba’ from the name of the dominant tribe.

In 1868 explorer and missionary David Livingstone was the first European to see the lake at the north end of the Lake Chifunabuli section.

He was taken by canoe as far as Mbabala Island. His last expedition a few years later foundered in the swamps and their maze of shifting channels as he struggled to discover the rivers draining in and out of the lakeIt was a desire for the riches of Bangweulu’s fisheries and game-rich floodplain which motivated King Leopold II of Belgium to insist, in border negotiations between his Congo Free State and the British in Northern Rhodesia, on a land corridor reaching Bangweulu from Katanga.

This resulted in the shape of the Congo Pedicle (34) which, as it turned out, does not penetrate the area enough to be of the desired value.