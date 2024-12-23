HOW TO CHECK FOR ECZ  2024  GRADE 7 AND 9 RESULTS ON YOUR MOBILE PHONE

Ministry of Education has announced the 2024 Grade 7 and 9 Examination results
HOW TO CHECK FOR ECZ RESULTS ON YOUR MOBILE PHONE
You can check for the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) results using your Mobile Phone through the following procedure.
1. Open the Message Pad on your Mobile Phone
2. Type the Full Examination Number (Leave Space)
3. Type Examination Year (Leave Space)
4. Type Examination Grade and then
5. Send to 8383
FOR EXAMPLE: 7
181013476812 2023 G7
send to
8383
FOR EXAMPLE: G9
181013476812 2023 G9
send to
8383
The SMS Service is available on all the Networks in Zambia- that is ZAMTEL & MTN at a cost of K4 only for each successful transmission.