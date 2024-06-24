How Travis Scott is trying to turn his charges into cash

ravis Scott was arrested in Miami in the early hours of Thursday and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication. But the rapper, who also goes by the moniker La Flame, is seemingly turning that misfortune into a financially beneficial initiative.

Per Billboard, Scott – whose real name is Jacques Webster – is trying to earn some cash from his Miami Beach arrest as he’s selling T-shirts with an edited image of his mugshot. The UTOPIA rapper is said to have put up the merchandise on his website after he posted bond.

The merchandise, which is a Cactus Jack plain dark brown T-shirt, features what looks like a printed and edited image of Scott’s mugshot. Though the award-winning rapper poses with a stern face in the original mugshot, the edited image on the $35 T-shirt shows him wearing a smile with “It’s Miami” written under it.

The text under the T-shirt is in reference to what the Butterfly Effect rapper told police when he was approached. “The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, ‘It’s Miami,’” an arrest affidavit stated, per Billboard.

The link to the “Free the Rage #2” merchandise states that $5 from each sale will be donated to the 33-year-old rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation. Scott was reportedly arrested in Miami Beach in the wee hours of Thursday. He was subsequently booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of trespassing of property and disorderly intoxication.

Scott was later released after posting bond, and a source told the news outlet that the incident in question happened during an event labeled as a party. Following a different 2017 arrest in Arkansas, the award-winning rapper similarly tried to cash out from that situation as he put on sale a White T-shirt with his mugshot.

Scott’s arrest at the time came after he was accused of inciting a riot during his concert. He ultimately entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct in 2018.