How Under-experienced Patrick Kangwa Ratification May End Like Over-age Lombe Chibesakunda- Kasebamashila Kaseba

By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW UNDER-EXPERIENCED PATRICK KANGWA RATIFICATION MAY END LIKE OVER-AGE LOMBE CHIBESAKUNDA

MCS appointment of above the retirement age of 65 years Justice Lombe Chibesakunda in 2011 as acting Chief Justice subject to parliamentary ratification didn’t happen.

Well, Parliament didn’t just fail to ratify her but also worse the clerk didn’t even table her name in Parliament for ratification debate.

That is how Justice Chibesakunda ended at acting for three years without ratification until EL replaced her with Irene Mambilima in 2015 who was swiftly rarified.

Justice Chibesakunda recent autobiography, “My Trodden Path” (Sotrane Publishers, 2021, 154 pages, K200) revisits the matter.

Similarly, acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa who was also DMMU National Coordinator in 2017 has been acting for both EL and HH mainly on account of the lack of 10 years Permanent Secretary requisite experience in order to qualify for appointment and ratification as Secretary to Cabinet, according to Article 176 (3) of 2016 Constitution.

Otherwise, HH’s recent confirmation or appointment of Kangwa as Secretary to Cabinet may hit a similar snag as MCS appointment of Justice Chibesakunda according to Article 93 was contrary to Article 98 of the 1996 Constitution on over age.

In short, HH appointment of Kangwa may not even be tabled for ratification just like Justice Chibesakunda appointment was not ratified.

In the end, Kangwa and Chibesakunda may actually be more disqualified by over age and under experience more than the alleged UPND cadre McDonald Chipenzi.

Interesting, to watch PF that didn’t ratify Justice Chibesakunda ratify Kangwa but prematurely reject Chipenzi ratification.