How UPND Won 2021 Polls

By Dickson Jere



Veteran journalist Hicks Sikazwe has released a stunning account of events that led to the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema winning the 2021 presidential elections.



He makes very damning statements, which may spark some controversy in some quarters.



Hicks alleges that violence was the cornerstone of the 2021 election from both sides of the divide but UPND appeared to have been well prepared for it.



“As the clock ticked towards August 12, violence countrywide became a hallmark of the polls,” Sikazwe writes in his recently published book titled “Voters In Shadows”.



“In Southern Province angry protesters could be seen working picks, hoes and shovels to peel away tarmac road surfaces because they were allegedly laid by an administration they opposed,” he writes on page 73 of his book.



He postulates that both PF and UPND were violent in the 2021 general elections “but the PF also faltered, leaving a vacuum”. He said UPND used the “Mapatizya Formula” in some cases.



“It also cannot be denied that violence helped the UPND make a final heave to a win,” Sikazwe further explained on page 126 of his book.



“Neither its incessant electoral loses nor tribal derision weighed down on its officials and foot soldiers,” he added.



Hicks also argues that the police helped propel President Hakainde Hichilema support by constantly arresting him during the campaign.



“Opposition candidate Hichilema visibly became more daring in his campaigns. He defied police bans each time they canceled his rally or meeting,” Sikazwe writes.



“He seemed to have reached a point where he was enjoying getting arrested to induce public sympathy”.



The author says the constant arrest of HH and subsequent media attack on him by the PF only propelled his popularity and PF ran out of issues to campaign on.



“Not only that; the tribal tirade spewed by some officials in the PF only served to alienate more people from the then ruling party,” he concludes.



For those looking for his book, kindly inbox him on his messenger. It is an over 350 page narrative of the political process leading to the 2021 elections.