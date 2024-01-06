Diamond TV writes….

HOW WILL DIAMOND TV SHOW ALL THE 52 GAMES?

During the AFCON tournament, the scheduling of matches is carefully planned to avoid any overlap. With a total of 52 matches in the tournament, Match-day 3 of the group stages stands out as the only day with simultaneous games, hosting a total of 12 matches.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, we’ve strategized to broadcast 6 of the Match-day 3 games live, while the remaining 6 will be aired subsequently. Our focus will be on airing the more significant games during each time slot of Match-day 3. Consequently, out of the 52 games, 6 will be broadcast at a delay, while 46 matches will be live on Diamond TV.