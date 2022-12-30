How Zambians began calling Indians “Mwenye”.

The word “Mwenye” is of Swahili origin. Mwenye literally means owner. Mwenye is Mwini in Tonga, Mwine in Nyanja and Umwine in Bemba.

Back in the early days of Indian settlement in East and Central Africa, they became well known for being shopkeepers as that was the business they did well at. So to be Indian became synonymous with being a shop owner. So an Indian settler was called Mwenye Duka, which in Swahili means a shop owner. By the way, the Swahili word Duka (shop) was also loaned to Bemba as Tuka or Ituka with the same meaning.

Eventually the meaning of owning shops completely got lost and “Mwenye” simply came to mean a person of Indian origin.