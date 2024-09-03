Howard Kunda calls UPND a disastrous govt

Kunda calls UPND a disastrous govt

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Zambia wake-up party leader Howard Kunda says the UPND administration is a disastrous government that has failed to live up to its promises, including claims to pump out water from Shaft 28 in Luanshya.

President Hakainde Hichilema commissioned the de-watering process from China Luanshya Mine (LCM) in May this year.

The de-watering process of the mine was expected to go up to November or December 2025.

In July, CLM disclosed that the mine had pumped out six million cubic liters of water out of shaft 28 since the President commissioned the de-watering process.

But in an interview, Kunda said the mission was impossible as the process was affected by loadshedding.

