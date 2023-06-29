HOWARD KUNDA CONCERNED WITH INDISCRIMINATE ISSUANCE OF MINING LICENCES TO UPND CADRES

By Isaac Zulu

Howard Kunda has expressed concern with the indiscriminate issuance of manganese mining licences to UPND cadres.

In an interview, Kunda, who is Zambia Wake up Party (ZAWAPA) leader, said that that while in opposition President Hakainde Hichilema promised that there will be no political interference in the operations of artisanal mines, but what is currently happening in the issuance of mining licences for manganese mines is the complete opposite.

Kunda, who is also served as chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, called for transparency in the issuance of mining licences; saying all Zambians, regardless of their political affiliation, must benefit from the country’s mineral wealth.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is on record of having said that the UPND government will not allow any political interference in the operations of manganese mines. But alas what is happening is the complete opposite,” Kunda said. “I know what is happening when it comes to the issuance of mining licences for manganese. For instance, when the UPND formed government they revoked manganese mining licences in Mkushi district. After doing that they started giving mining licences to UPND members and those who are close to the people in the corridors of power. This is unacceptable! This country does not belong to the UPND members only… we are One Zambia, One Nation. And as such, all Zambians, regardless of their political affiliation, must benefit from the country’s natural resources, in particular mineral wealth. Every citizen should be allowed to partake in the economic development of the country.”

The former Muchinga member of parliament said that Zambians were hopeful that the UPND administration will do things differently, but are now disappointed.-dailyrevelationzambia.com